Malawi: Minister Urges Malawi and Zambia to Prepare for Terrorism

A Zambian minister has urged Malawi and Zambia to prepare intensely for terrorism counter-attack although the two countries have not experiences such attacks.

Zambia Minister of Defence Davies Chama

Zambia's minister of Defence Davies Chama said the two neighbouring countries should work together for counter-terrorism trainings to avert any possible terrorism attacks.

He was speaking on Wednesday at the end of a three-day joint permanent cooperation between the two countries.

"Malawi and Zambia have not experienced terrorism attacks but preparations for such attacks is vital for the peace of our two countries," said Chama.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi said the meeting also discussed in detail how to tackle illegal migration that has hit the two countries, human and child trafficking as well as fight illicit drug trade and trafficking.