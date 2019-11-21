Malawi: Minister Riles Airtel Malawi Over Call Drops

21 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Minister of Information Mark Botomani has expressed displeasure at Airtel, the mobile network providers, over call drops.

Botomani adjusts his necktie as he readies for the interview after visiting Airtel

Botomani said this when he visited Airtel offices to seek clarification over continued call drops.

This comes at a time when customers are also complaining through social media platforms high costs of bundles, saying it takes less to consume bundle airtime than before.

Airtel chief executive officer Charles Kamoto said the company would address the issues raised by the minister.

On Wednesday, Botomani visited the country's giant media houses, Nation Publications Limited and Times Group in Blantyre.

He told the two media organisations to resist fake news.

