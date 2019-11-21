Malawi: Chakwera in Jerusalem Holy Site - Continues With Prayer and Fasting for 'Better' Malawi

21 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has taken time off from attending hectic presidential poll results challenge case to visit Jerusalem as he turned to God by embarking on prayer for "victory over wickedness and for good leaders and truth to reign in Malawi".

Chakwera in Jerusalem Chakwera at the holy site: Joins others in prayer

In a tweet accompanied by pictures of himself in the Jews and Christian holy land, Chakwera says: "I took a break from court and visited the Church of the Holy Sepelchure in Israel, where I spent some time praying for our beautiful country."

It is not known how for how long he would be there but party officials say the trip is private.

The Constitutional Court reconvenes next week after a week-long recess for the final leg hearing of the presidential election case.

Earlier this year, Chakwera, a former president of Assemblies of God Church in Malawi, embarked on a three-day Esther Fast.

The Esther Fast is a biblical dry fast, for which participants do not eat or drink during the period. MCP is observed the fast on June 12 to June 14.

Chakwera and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, who is also the country's immediate past vice-president, are challenging the May 21 presidential election results that were marred by use of Tippex by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in altering figures on results sheets.

The two filed a case against MEC in court and included President Peter Mutharika as the first respondent to the petition with MEC as the second respondent.

Chilima and Chakwera are first and second petitioners, respectively.

MEC on May 27 declared Mutharika winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes representing 38.57 percent followed by MCP's Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes representing 35.41 percent while Chilima finished third and ahead of four other aspirants hopefuls with 1 018 369 votes representing 20.24 percent.

