Uganda/Kenya: Starlets Thrash Uganda in Cecafa Tie

21 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Kenya's Harambee Starlets exacted revenge on Uganda's Crested Cranes beating them 3-0 in their last group stage match of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's championship at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday.

Goals from Mercy Airo, Mwanahalima Adam and Jentrix Shikangwa gave Harambee Starlets the win that sees them top group B with nine points with Uganda finishing second on six points.

Kenya will play Burundi in the semis on Saturday with Uganda taking on champions Tanzania in the other last four encounter.

Uganda, who finished second in last year's event, had beaten Kenya 1-0 at the semi-final stage.

Forward Mercy Airo, who turn out for Women's Premier League side Kisumu All Starlets, opened the scoring in the eighth minute after finishing off a sweeping move.

Eleven minutes later, Adam doubled the scores for Kenya after another neat move.

Uganda's attacks were thwarted by the Kenyan defence marshalled by captain Dorcas Shikobe alongside Nelly Sawe.

The duo managed to keep Ugandan strikers Vivian Nasaka and Ruth Ingosi at bay as Kenya led 2-0 at the break.

The second half was characterised by less action until the 90th minute when Shikangwa scored from the spot to put the game beyond Uganda's reach.

