Uganda: Kaggwa to Be Buried Today

21 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

The fallen Uganda human rights commission boss Med Kaggwa will be laid to rest today at his ancestral home in Mpigi district.

Kaggwa is reported to have succumbed to high blood pressure on Wednesday at Case Hospital in Kampala.

Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, who is also a member on the rights commission says that Kaggwa will be buried this afternoon.

The body of the late was last evening taken to his residential home at Mawanda road after a post mortem was done on him at Mulago hospital.

The results from the post mortem report are expected today.

Until the time of his death, 64-year-old Kaggwa had served the counrty in several capacities of leadership which included holding the portfolio of Minister of State in the Office of the President from 1996 to 1998.

He worked as a legal consultant with a private law firm in Kampala while at the same time lecturing at Law Development Centre in Kampala between 1982 to 1984. He also served as a commissioner of the Uganda Constitutional Commission in-charge of publicity and chairperson for Kawempe Division in Kampala between 1989 to 1991.

Kaggwa served as a delegate to the Constituent Assembly, a body that debated and made the 1995 Constitution from 1994 to 1995.

He was once an MP for Kawempe South from 1996 to 2001, and later became a member of the East African Legislative Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania, from 2001 to 2006.

Kaggwa then joined UHRC in 2009 where he served as the chairperson of the commission at the time of his death.

Education

He is a graduate of Law from Makerere University and later attained a Master of Laws from the National University of Ireland and a Diploma in Legal Practice from Law Development Centre.

