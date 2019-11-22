East Africa: Regional Airline to Hit Local Market Next Week

22 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Jambojet, a regional low-cost airline will next week hit the Rwandan market with plans to operate daily flights from Nairobi, officials have announced.

The airline is a subsidiary of Kenya Airways which seeks to make the most of the growing traffic between Nairobi and Kigali. It currently flies to Entebbe, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi and Ukunda (Diani).

The one hour Nairobi - Kigali route will begin operations on November 25.

Kigali will be the second regional route to be launched by the airline after Entebbe in Uganda.

Earlier this month, the airline started selling flight tickets to Nairobi from Kigali in anticipation of its maiden flight in November.

Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Jambojet, earlier told this paper: "The new route to Kigali is part of our regional expansion programme bringing the total number of our international routes in the continent to three, with the exception to those we fly to on behalf of Kenya Airways, and a total of 9 routes in the Jambojet network".

Jambojet has since acquired two brand new De Havilland Dash 8 -Q400 aircraft to boost its capacity to serve the regional market.

Read the original article on New Times.

