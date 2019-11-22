Nigerian Govt Names Committee to Review Ownership of Electricity Firms

Photo: Pexels
electricity pylons electrical
21 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bassey Udo

The federal government on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to undertake the review of the status and ownership structure of the power distribution companies (Discos).

The committee was constituted by the National Economic Council (NEC) presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Members of the committee include the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his counterparts representing the six geo-political zones.

The committee will also include representatives from the National Council on Privatization and the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE).

Hints about review

The plan to review aspects of the privatization of Nigeria's power industry assets has been on since October 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari had said such a review would allow his administration to restructure the ownership and capacity of the power sector infrastructure to enable them to deliver value to the people.

Although the president gave reasons why his administration cannot cancel the privatisation of the power sector, he said owners of the power plants who do not demonstrate sufficient capacity to operate their licenses would be compelled to cede their stakes to new investors.

The arrangement, he said, would help open up the sector for new investors to bring in fresh capital to make the plants more functional.

Negotiations were to commence with power generation companies (Gencos), one of the areas where Nigeria has difficulties in ensuring adequate power supply.

Last year, the director general of the BPE, Alex Okoh, identified the challenges of the power sector to include improper tariff and inadequate infrastructure.

Declining capacity

In recent times, the power generation and distribution companies have been having disagreements with different agencies of government on why they have been unable to deliver on the terms of their various power purchase and sales agreements.

The issues range from poor remittances of revenues for electricity consumed and inadequate funding for infrastructural development.

Last week, the GenCos threatened to shut down the power generation plants across the country to protest alleged illegal activities of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

The Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Joy Ogaji, accused NBET of "unilaterally and arbitrarily" imposing a 0.75 per cent administrative charge on all gas and transportation cost invoices collated and submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for payment.

The Discos have also in the past mentioned low electricity tariff approved by the government and non-payment of electricity fees by many Nigerians as factors affecting their productivity. They engaged the former power minister, Babatunde Fashola, in public exchanges after the latter repeatedly criticised them openly for poor performance.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.