Africa: Buhari Congratulates Nigerian Who Won Africa Business Hero Award

21 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Nigerian entrepreneur, Temi Giwa-Tubosun, inaugural winner of the Africa Business Hero Award, founded by renowned Chinese technology entrepreneur, Jack Ma.

The award, accompanied by a cash prize of $250,000, is only the latest in a series of inspiring wins by Giwa-Tubosun in recent years, and is a testament to the vision and doggedness which had helped grow the Startup she founded, LifeBank, into an organisation to reckon with on Nigeria's and Africa's healthcare and technology landscapes.

The president acknowledges the huge impact LifeBank has made in a relatively short time, by delivering blood, oxygen and other medical products to hospitals in a timely and efficient manner, thus helping save countless lives.

President Buhari reiterates the commitment of his administration to creating the right environment for business and innovation to thrive in the country. The president assures that the efforts put in place so far, which have seen Nigeria rise a total of 39 places on the World Bank's Doing Business Index in the last three years, will be pursued even more vigorously.

The president added that the administration will continue its active engagement with leading minds in the technology and creative sectors including through the Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity, under the National Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council chaired by the Vice President.

President Buhari urges Nigerian youth to emulate Ms Giwa-Tubosun's can-do spirit and problem-solving approach, as well as her firm belief in the potential of her fatherland.

In addition, he wishes her even greater success in the months and years ahead, and urges her to use this latest recognition as a stepping stone to even more impactful and transformative work.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

