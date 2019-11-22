Nigeria: Buhari Calls for Vigilance Against Banditry, Kidnappings

21 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security agencies and communities under threats of bandits' attacks and kidnappings to be more vigilant and alert in the light of the latest incidents in Enugu, Zamfara, Adamawa, Katsina and Kaduna states.

Reacting to the recent reports of heightened acts of violence and kidnappings after a period of relative inactivity, the president observed that "in view of the unpredictability of the security situation, our security forces and the communities affected should be ever more alert because these murderous and remorseless criminals would take advantage of your complacency and strike again."

According to the president, "the bandits should under no circumstances be allowed to hold the country to ransom on account of security loopholes which they seek to exploit to strike at their victims. The criminals always look for loopholes in our security system in order to remain in business and active, but we shouldn't give them the space to achieve this diabolical objective by pre-empting them."

President Buhari added that "complacency is a hidden or unnoticed enemy that we shouldn't take for granted, because doing so could weaken our strategies."

The president, however, noted that the affected communities also have a responsibility to help the security agencies with the critically important human intelligence in order to stop the bandits in their tracks.

According to the president, "the bandits maintain networks of informants among the communities they attack", adding that "by identifying and reporting these informants to the authorities, it would be by far easier to foil the bandits before they reach their intended targets."

Commending the security agencies for their dedication and sacrifices, President Buhari directed them to "redouble their efforts and make life uncomfortable for the bandits."

"You should spare no effort in breaking the backbone of these savage mass killers and don't hesitate to attack them with merciless intensity until they are crushed and ultimately defeated", the president said.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.