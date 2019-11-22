Nigeria: Protest in Kano Over Court Ruling On New Emirates

Some residents of Kano communities are currently embarking on a protest over Thursday's court judgment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kano high court nullified the creation of four new first-class emirates by the state government.

The four new emirates for which Governor Abdullahi Ganduje named first-class emirs in May are Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

Justice Usman Na'Abba ruled on Thursday that the law creating the new emirates did not follow due process.

After the judgement, scores of residents of Karaye, one of the affected areas, trooped out to protest the judgement.

A similar protest is ongoing in Gaya.

There are unconfirmed reports that similar protests were holding in other emirates.

In Karaye, the residents carried placards, whose contents were in Hausa, to show their grievances at the judgment.

"Leave us in our new emirate, the Karaye emirate," one of the placards reads.

"The people of Karaye are in support of the new emirate," another placard reads.

More details later...