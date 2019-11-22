Nigeria: Maina Bleeds, Receives Treatment As Court Stands Down Proceedings

21 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

A Federal High Court in Abuja has stood down proceeding for 20 minutes to allow Abdulrasheed Maina to take his medication.

It was observed that while proceeding was going on, a security operative attached to the court approached the judge, Justice Okon Abang, to inform the judge that water was being poured on Maina, who is seated at the back row of the court room.

At that point, Maina's lawyer informed the judge that he had wanted to apply for the court's permission for his client to take his medication, but does not want to be seen as disrupting the proceedings.

Justice Abang thereafter granted the plea for medication to be administered on Maina.

It was observed that Maina was bleeding from his nostrils as his relatives and prisons officials rushed to attend to him.

As at the time of filling this report, the bleeding appeared to have been stopped, howbeit, prison officials are still attending to him.

