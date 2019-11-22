Kenya: Thuita Vows to Hack Club Championships for KPA

After coming tantalisingly close in past Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs, David Thuita is determined to punch the ticket to the Africa Club Championships with Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) this season.

Thuita, who is one of the senior players in the dockers set-up, has previously featured for Kenya Commercial Bank, Posta, Cooperative Bank, Telkom, Forest Rangers and Kenya Defence Forces in the play-offs but finished third missing out on the two automatic slots for the continental tourney.

Last season, KPA finished fourth with two points in their fourth appearance at the play-offs with their only win being against KDF. However, Samson Sunguti's charges have outdone themselves in the regular season this year where they finished second behind General Service Unit (GSU) with 29 points.

"We have prepared well for this play-offs since we have trained together as a team in Mombasa and this has helped us work on a few gray areas. We have also posted good results against top teams in the regular season which has boosted our confidence. If we can replicate that in the play-offs then we can qualify for the Club Championship," said Thuita.

The emergence of youngsters Enock Mogeni and Dennis Omollo has contributed greatly to KPA's resurgence. Enter the experienced trio of James Ontere, Elijah Bosire and Thuita and KPA ranks as a potential dark horse in this season's competition.

"The young players have given a good account of themselves during the regular season but the play-offs is a different ball game altogether. As senior players we have to rise to the occasion to motivate the young ones," pointed out the former APR of Rwanda player.

KPA begin their campaign against Kenya Prisons on Friday before taking on champions GSU a day later. They will face KDF on Sunday in the last match of this tournament that will be played in round-robin format.

"The first match is very important, we will be going all out for a win since it will give us a sense of direction. If we can get six points then we will be assured of finishing in top two which is our target this year," asserted Thuita.

KCB have sponsored the play-offs to the tune of Sh1 million with winners expected to take home Sh250,000.