Kenya's Okutoyi Into ITF Tourney Semis

Kenya's Angela Okutoyi on Thursday earned her way to the semi finals of the second leg of the International Tennis Federation Juniors tournament by thrashing her opponent, Motisoa Rasendra of Madagascar 6-4, 6-0 at the Nairobi Club.

The 15-year-old Okutoyi is the only Kenyan left standing in the second leg of the three week long tourney. Just like last week's first leg, her Kenyan teammates were knocked out in the round of 16 played between Monday and Wednesday.

Okutoyi had outclassed Sabira Mohamed of the United States 6-2, 7-5 in Wednesday's round of 16 clash to ease into Thursday's quarterfinals.

The Kenya Open champion currently ranked 385 in the world, maintained her 100 percent performance score from last week's first leg where she emerged winner in the finals after beating Burundi's Aisha Niyonkuru in straight sets of 6-1, 6-4 at the same venue.

"There is always less pressure after the first leg and the matches become easier since you now understand your weaknesses and strengths better. I am now looking at getting to the finals first because the semis are always tough," said Okutoyi.

Madagascar's Rasendra put up a good fight in the first set returning Okutoyi's powerful serves with her right handed stabs that threw off Okutoyi in the first four games.

Okutoyi later redeemed her performance in the last two games to emerge top in the first set.

"My opponent kept me on my toes the whole match and I am happy I got to play against a tough player," said Rasendra.

Seventeen-year-old Niyonkuru, who is ranked 188 in the world, outclassed Ireland's Celine Simunyu 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in an explosive last eight match that saw the two go head to head having similar scores in both sets forcing them to turn to advantages.

"This was my toughest match so far but I'm glad I got to the next level. She surprised me with how good she is but I'm glad I get to play tomorrow," said Niyonkuru.

Corrine Ranaivo of Madagascar beat Safi Meshatolzahra of Iran 6-1, 6-1 in another quarter-final match.

Okutoyi will play against Safi Meshkatolzahra of Iran, while Burundi's Niyonkuru will meet Mialy Ranaivo of Madagascar in the semis on Friday.

In the boys' singles, Alessio Basile of Belgium outclassed Frank Jonker of the Netherlands in straight sets of 6-2, 6-3.

Madagascar's Toky Ranaivo also earned a spot in the semi finals by thrashing Italy's Matteo Covato 6-3, 6-3.

Ranaivo maintained his perfect run of the tournament beating Austria's Johanna Hiesmair 6-1, 6-4.

In the semis, Madagascar's Ranaivo will play against Devin Badenhorst, while Italy's Roberto's Miceli is scheduled to meet Alessio Besile of Belgium.