Kenya: KQ Stowaway - Sky News Issues Apology

21 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

The British broadcaster Sky News has apologised to Colnet -- a cleaning company based at the JKIA airport -- for suggesting man who fell from London skies was one of their employees.

Sky News said Thursday that their reporting on the identity of the stowaway, who fell from a Kenya Airways plane in London in June, was founded on misleading information.

Here is the full statement from Sky News:

Sky News reported last week on the identity of a stowaway who fell from a Kenya Airways plane as it came into land at Heathrow Airport in June.

The report, from Africa correspondent John Sparks, identified the stowaway as Nairobi airport worker Paul Manyasi.

This was based on corroborating interviews with people who identified as friends, relatives and colleagues of Paul Manyasi - including his father.

In an interview with a Kenyan newspaper, that man has now admitted misleading Sky News.

According to the story in Kenyan newspaper the Daily Nation, his son - named in the report as Shivonje Isaac - is alive and on remand in a Kenyan prison.

Sky News regrets that our reporting was founded on misleading information.

The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority has previously acknowledged that it was possible that the stowaway was an airport employee.

However, we no longer have conclusive evidence that he worked for the cleaning company Colnet and we apologise to Colnet for suggesting the stowaway was one of their employees.

