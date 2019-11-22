Kenya: Gor Down Homeboyz to Return Top

21 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula was on Thursday forced to swallow his own words and pride as Gor Mahia beat Kakamega Homeboyz 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu to return of the log.

A war of words between Shimanyula and K'Ogalo tactician Steve Polack had erupted days to the match, but it is Polack who left with his head high after beating their rivals to bag all the three points.

Charles Momanyi, Francis Afriye and an own goal from Kennedy Onyango gifted the reigning champions the win and they moved back to the top on the log with 21 points, having played two fewer games compared to other teams.

It was the first time in two months that K'Ogalo were returning to Kisumu after rescinding an earlier ban on hosting its matches at the stadium due to fraud in revenue collection.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

