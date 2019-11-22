Kenya: Bandari, Leopards Share Spoils

Bandari and AFC Leopards played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in a Kenya Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Thursday.

All the four goals came in the first 45 minutes with AFC Leopards leading twice through Jaffari Owiti and Vincent Oburu and Bandari replying via Yema Mwana and Cliff Kasuti.

Bandari FC head coach, Bernard Mwalala said he was satisfied with a point having lost six consecutive matches.

"I'm happy with a point against Leopards because we've to failed to get a single point from our six previous matches," Mwalala said.

"We're now looking forward to Sunday's match against Gor which we intend to win," he said.

Leopards coach Casa Mbungo said defensive mistakes cost them the win. However, he commended his players for having put up brilliant show throughout the 90 minutes.

"I'm confident Leopards is going to perform better in our next fixtures and take over top teams. We'll play to win and topple those above us in the league standing," he said.

The game started at a cracking pace with both teams trying to get an early lead. It was the visitors who shot themselves into the lead in the seventh minute when Jaffari received a fine pass from John Makwata and he beat Bandari goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor with a calculated shot.

The home team fought gallantly and were awarded three consecutive free kicks taken by William Wadri, but Leopards custodian Benjamin Ochan kept them all out.

In the 13th minute, Bandari equalised when Wadri's corner was headed by Felly Mulumba and Mwana was at hand to bury the home to rebound.

The visitors continued to pile the pressure and it took them just a minute to regain the lead when the hardworking Mwakata and Mwama combined to set up Oburu who finished with a ground shot past the helpless Oduor.

But Bandari once again fought back to level as Wadri's free-kick in the 37th minute was turned home by Kasuti.

In the second half, Bandari had the lions' share of possession and deserved to emerge victors, but were thwarted by the Leopards defence and goalkeeper.