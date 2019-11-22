Kenya: Mwamba Duo Make Their Kenya 7s Debut

21 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Capital Sport

Nairobi — Mwamba RFC duo of Mike Okello and Tony Omondi are the new faces included in an 18-man Kenya Sevens squad that will do duty for the country in the 2019/20 HSBC Sevens World Series which gets underway with the Dubai 7s from December 5-7.

Technical Director Paul Feeney has retained a huge chunk of the senior players who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Qualifiers led by experienced Andrew Amonde who will captain the team.

"We are looking to have a consistent season, aiming for a top eight finish at the close of the 2019/2020 campaign. Next week we will name the 13 travelling to Dubai for the season opening. I am happy with the blend of youth and senior players," Feeney said.

Kenya Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Kamau said, "The senior players have offered leadership, have been very big in terms of character, and we thank them for that. We don't take it for granted. We have a great team this season."

Kenya 7s 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series squad

Andrew Amonde (KCB,Captain), Jacob Ojee (KCB,Vice Captain), Jeffrey Oluoch (Homeboyz,Vice Captain), Alvin Otieno(Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo(Top Fry Nakuru), Vincent Onyala(KCB), Johnstone Olindi(KCB), William Ambaka(Kenya Harlequin), Billy Odhiambo(Stanbic Mwamba), Oscar Dennis(Nondescripts), Daniel Taabu(Stanbic Mwamba), Bush Mwale(Homeboyz), Herman Humwa(Kenya Harlequin), Mike Okello(Stanbic Mwamba), Tony Omondi(Stanbic Mwamba), Collins Injera(Stanbic Mwamba), Daniel Sikuta(Kabras Sugar), Geoffrey Okwach(KCB)

