South Africa: Mother Prays Next to Son's Slain Body Asking for a Few Minutes to Say Good-Bye

'And you know, at night when I lay my head down to sleep. That picture of him, of my son's body, it won't go away.' -- Nabeweya Solomon, 42, Hanover Park.

There is a war on Cape Town's Cape Flats, leaving grieving mothers and families to try to pick up their shattered lives after burying the young men, most of them innocent bystanders in a senseless, but bloody gang war.

When a young man is mowed down in cold blood, even getting an ambulance to the scene is not a simple matter -- paramedics need a police escort or they are at risk of becoming another statistic in the gang war. Post-traumatic stress disorder is part and parcel of living in these neighbourhoods where counselling is unaffordable for most.

Police and detectives are either unable to prevent or investigate the murders because they themselves are overwhelmed or on the payroll of the gangsters.

A group of mothers on the Cape Flats has formed Moms Move for Justice as a form of support and a way to talk to those "who understand", but also to seek legal justice from a system that is failing to deliver any form of justice or...