Uganda: Police Disperse Bobi Wine Supporters At Med Kaggwa's Burial

21 November 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Police Thursday used to teargas to stop a procession of People Power supporters at the funeral of Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson, Med Kaggwa in Mpigi district.

It all started when People Power supporters started following the Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, after Kaggwa's burial at his ancestral home in Lufuka village, Mpigi Town Council.

Chanting People Power slogans, the supporters followed the MP as he walked to his vehicle that was parked about 500 meters away from the burial ground.

Police officers attempted to the stop the group to clear the road for easy flow of traffic.

Mr Joseph Turya, the Katonga Region Police Spokesperson, said they used tear gas to open the road, which had been blocked by the huge crowd.

Earlier, Bobi Wine who arrived late for the funeral, had been stopped by security from accessing the VIP tent but the booing crowd forced security to find a seat for the politician known by peers and admirers as the ghetto president.

Kaggwa passed on Wednesday morning on his way to work.

Speaking at the funeral, Al Haj Moses Kigongo, the vice chairman of the National Resistance Movement, asked people who serve in public offices to be humble and accessible.

According to Mr Kigongo, Kaggwa was not aloof like most people in public offices.

Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who represented President Yoweri Museveni commended Kaggwa for dedicating his time and effort to promote human rights at national and international level.

