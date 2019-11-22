Rwanda: Nsabimana's Trial Set for December

21 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The trial of terror suspect Callixte Nsabimana has been transferred to the Specialised Chamber for International Crimes in Nyanza District, Southern Province where it is expected to open on December 24.

Nsabimana is a former spokesperson of FLN, an anti-Rwanda terror group operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is blamed for terror attacks on Rwandan territory in which people lost lives, especially in areas around Nyungwe National Park.

One of the attacks happened last year in June in Nyabimata Sector, Nyamagabe District where two people died, property looted and a vehicle set on fire.

He was apprehended earlier this year by Rwandan security organs and charged with sixteen counts related to terrorism.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded for 30 days by the Gasabo Primary Court in a court ruling held in May.

Among the charges he is facing are terrorism, murder, kidnap, genocide denial, arson, armed robbery, forgery and causing bodily harm.

The trial of two other terror suspects is also set to begin in the same court on December 31.

Ignace Nkaka alias La Forge Fils Bazeye, an FDLR spokesperson and Lt Col Jean-Pierre Nsekanabo, the head of intelligence of the outfit were arrested last year by Congolese authorities and extradited to Rwanda.

