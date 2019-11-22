South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Still Waiting for Drought Disaster Declaration

22 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

With mounting water leak problems and the second-biggest dam providing water to the metro at dangerously low levels, the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Mongameli Bobani, has not yet signed the documents to have the metro declared a drought disaster area. This prevents the metro from accessing millions of rands in grants for water conservation and boreholes.

Despite parts of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro running out of water for three days last week, Executive Mayor Mongameli Bobani has still not signed the paperwork to have the metro declared a disaster area. But he welcomed good rainfall in the area.

Bobani's spokesperson George Galeba said the mayor was still consulting the municipality's legal division on "some areas of the declaration letter".

Fresh water leaks in Nelson Mandela Bay, above and below, took months to repair. (Pictures: supplied)

"The issue is receiving priority attention as it is an important matter," Galeba said. Welcome rainfall in the area led to the Churchill Dam overflowing this week, he said. The Churchill Dam, however, is the metro's smallest dam and overflows into the Impofu Dam that is only 16% full.

High-lying areas in Port Elizabeth ran out of water for three days last...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Urban Issues
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.