South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Still Waiting for Drought Disaster Declaration

analysis

With mounting water leak problems and the second-biggest dam providing water to the metro at dangerously low levels, the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Mongameli Bobani, has not yet signed the documents to have the metro declared a drought disaster area. This prevents the metro from accessing millions of rands in grants for water conservation and boreholes.

Despite parts of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro running out of water for three days last week, Executive Mayor Mongameli Bobani has still not signed the paperwork to have the metro declared a disaster area. But he welcomed good rainfall in the area.

Bobani's spokesperson George Galeba said the mayor was still consulting the municipality's legal division on "some areas of the declaration letter".

Fresh water leaks in Nelson Mandela Bay, above and below, took months to repair. (Pictures: supplied)

"The issue is receiving priority attention as it is an important matter," Galeba said. Welcome rainfall in the area led to the Churchill Dam overflowing this week, he said. The Churchill Dam, however, is the metro's smallest dam and overflows into the Impofu Dam that is only 16% full.

High-lying areas in Port Elizabeth ran out of water for three days last...