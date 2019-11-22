Tanzania: New TCA Leaders Should Revive Grassroots Projects

22 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE revival and development of the grassroots level project must be a priority for the newly installed leadership of Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA).

The biggest task for the new leadership under Premji Pindoria and Shaheed Dhanani is to improve cricket which in the recent years seems to have become either stagnant or going anti-clockwise according to the rankings of the International Cricket council (ICC).

We insist to the TCA they must develop cricket to the next level as they promised in their campaign for the posts.

Tanzania Cricket level has almost nose-dived from 2nd position ten years ago to 5th today something that makes it lose the appeal it enjoyed during its revival era in early 2000s.

Cricket, one of the sports that looked as an exemplary in achievement, has been redundant in the recent years as it seemed no serious attempts to rejuvenate it.

From what we saw during the national cricket team's training camp in Dar es Salaam, most of its players have been with the team for over 15 years, and all of them, being a product of the grassroots level project.

Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), needs to take up cricket development at grassroots level for the game to reclaim its lost glory.

As evidenced that cricket has not effectively reached schools, it is not and it has never been among the games in either Inter-Primary School Games (Umitashumta) or Inter-Secondary School Games.

It's in schools where most youth are found; hence anything that involves them should involve schools.

We would like to advise the cricket governing body and its associates to prepare a cricket curriculum which can be used by sports teachers, who will run grassroots level projects.

From this it should be noted that we need to transform Tanzanians that it should not be a "sports loving nation, but a sports playing nation".

To achieve this we stress sports to be introduced as a school subject. Since sports changes lifestyle and makes people healthier it should always go as culture and not just leisure.

Cricket, like other sports that exhort young athletes to become good players as well as good human beings, needs a serious revival that demands everyone's efforts, not TCA alone.

At least better is Tanzania women team which is ranked 20th in the world and 5th in Africa according to the ICC recent rankings.

We believe that the past TCA management did not doing one or two things right, something the new team must rectify to enable the sport regain its glorious era.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.