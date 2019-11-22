Nigeria: Agency Inaugurates 72-Hour Makeover Clinic in Bauchi

Bauchi — Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency yesterday inaugurated a 72-hour facility makeover involving the creation of a Child Spacing Unit and renovation of the Kandahar primary healthcare centre in Bauchi.

Speaking during the ceremony the Executive See Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Rilwan Muhammed, said that the project was part of 12 makeover clinics earmarked for upgrade across the state so as to the address challenges in the healthcare delivery.

Muhammed said that the 72-hour makeover approach was aimed at improving service delivery for women and children with provisions of critical facilities to enhance immunization, child birth, antenatal and postnatal services as well as provision of child spacing units so as to tackle maternal mortality rate in the state.

Muhammed also disclosed that the agency had spent over N6.5 million for the construction of the new child spacing units and renovation of the Kandahar primary healthcare centre, which was recently destroyed by rainstorm.

He charged the Kandahar community leaders and other residents of the area to join the campaign for child spacing to improve the health of mothers and newborns by patronizing primary healthcare centres.

The Village Head of Kandahar, Malam Adamu Boyi, thanked the agency for the gesture and appealed for the construction of culverts and access road to the primary healthcare center.

Earlier in her remark, the Matron of the clinic, Hadiza Usman, decried the inadequate personnel in the center, adding that 25 out of 30 staff of the centre are volunteers.