Nigeria: Mannir Emerges As Chairman MHWUN in Katsina

22 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria in Katsina has elected new officials to run its affairs for the next four years.

Those elected are Mannir Mohd Suleiman as chairman; Aminu Wambai - vice chairman; Sani Saulawa- secretary; Bashir Ibrahim - treasurer; and Mujibtafa Bala - state trustee.

Others are Babangida Shehu - Auditor; Mainu Tukur - PRO; Salisu Shehu, Tasi'u Musa and Yusif Ahmed as state Co-opted 3,2 and 1 respectively.

Speaking after their inauguration, the newly elected chairman, Mannir Mohd Suleiman, assured of his readiness to advance the fortunes of the union in the state.

That, he said, could be done through sensitisation and organising seminars for members to refresh their skills in delivering effective health services, adding that "two committees on sensitisation and health education would be used in that regard."

While calling for support and cooperation of all members, Suleiman assured of carrying all along in the new drive of moving the union forward.

