Nigeria: Gridlock - Lagos CP Deploys Additional 1,000 Policemen On Traffic Duty

22 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State command, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday declared a state of emergency on traffic management and control in the state with an additional deployment of 1000 policemen on the roads.

Odumosu took the decision during an emergency meeting he had with Area Commanders, their respective Divisional Police Officers, heads of the Criminal Investigation Department and Rapid Response Squad, Area Operations officers, the State Traffic Officer, divisional and traffic officers across the state and the Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special offences, among others.

At the meeting, the Commissioner reviewed the time for duty report for traffic officers to take care of the peak hours.

"Traffic duty officers will run shifts between 10am and 10pm, while the second shift will be from 10pm to 10am, providing a 24-hour

coverage. They will all operate in their usual reflective jackets. The measure will help in ensuring free flow of traffic and will also curb the menace of traffic robbery," Odumosu said.

The Commissioner of Police called on Lagos residents to accord the police officers on traffic assignments maximum cooperation in the discharge of their statutory duties.

