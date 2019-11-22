Nigeria: Why I Killed My Aunt - Suspect

A 29-year-old man accused of culpable homicide, Abbas Abubakar, of Kissayip Village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State has explained why he killed his aunt, Fatima Maitala.

Mr Abubakar was among the 36 suspects paraded by the state commissioner of police, Isaac Akinmoyede, on Thursday.

The commissioner said the 36 suspects were apprehended for alleged kidnapping, rape, possession of illegal firearms, culpable homicide, among others.

Mr Akinmoyede said Mr Abubakar was arrested following a report to the police by Maitala Bako, the husband of the deceased who claimed his wife was shot dead by the suspect.

'Yes I did it'

Mr Abubakar said he committed the crime.

"Yes, I killed Fatima Maitala, who is a wife to my uncle. I killed her because; first, she was the one who killed one of my uncle's 'spiritually'. It is so because when my uncle was about to die, he mentioned her (Fatima ) severally. He would say 'Fatima, Fatima, Fatima would kill me'. That was how I got to know she was the one who killed my uncle.

"Secondly, she injected and killed my big cow. Before now, she told me categorically she would kill my cow and she did it.

"Thirdly, she also vowed to kill me and my entire family and that was why I killed her," Mr Abubakar said.

Mr Abubakar said he regretted his action.

Meanwhile, police boss, Mr Akinmoyede, said the suspect "led police detectives to the place he hid the firearm he used in committing the dastardly act.

"The detectives moved swiftly to the place and recovered one single barrel gun. The prime suspect will be charged to court," the policeman said.