Angola: Sara Caetano Distinguished At NBA Field

22 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan basketball player from the Formiguinhas do Cazenga team, Sara Caetano, has won the MVP distinction during her participation from 14 to 17 this month in the NBA Training Camp in Dakar, Senegal.

The 16 year-old player was due to travel to Portugal this week, where she will play for the Under-19 Quinta dos Lombos team.

The hiring by the Portuguese team, which is a result from an agreement with the Angolan squad, includes academic training, according to the head of Formiguinhas do Cazenga team, Nguambi Salvador.

The athlete started her career at the age of nine, at Cazenga neighbourhood team, in Luanda, under João Formosa coaching.

On her first internationalization with the under-16 national team at Afrobasket2019 in August, in Rwanda, Sara Caetano demonstrated excellent competitive qualities.

Acting in different positions, with an average of 30 points per game, 20 rebounds and several assists, in Kigali, Sara Caetano contributed so that Angola could win the bronze medal.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

