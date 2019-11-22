Rwanda: Inaugural Agaciro Basketball Tourney Gets Underway

Friday

Women

APR vs Ubumwe 6pm

Men

Patriots vs Espoir 8pm

The first edition of the Agaciro Basketball Tournament starts Friday night at Amahoro Stadium, with APR women's team and Ubumwe meeting in the opening match. Kick-off 6pm.

In men's category, league champions Patriots face former champions Espoir in the first game at 8pm, same venue.

The tournament, which comprises both the men and women's categories, will run through November 29. Kigali Arena will host the finals.

Four teams in each category, which made it to the playoff games last season, will be competing for the top prizes. It is reported that the winners will pocket Rwf2 million, while the runners-up will walk away with Rwf500,000.

Speaking to members of the press on Wednesday, Jack Kayonga, the Chief Executive of Agaciro Development Fund, said that the plan is to make the tournament an annual event.

"Agaciro tournaments play a big role in raising awareness and resources towards the fund. We started with football about 5 years ago, and now we are here (in basketball). We hope to also make it an annual event," said Kayonga.

The tournament is organised by the local basketball governing body in partnership with Agaciro Sovereign Wealth Fund.

About the Fund

Agaciro is Rwanda's sovereign wealth fund initiated in 2011 to mobilise funds to help the country achieve self-reliance, maintain stability in times of shocks to the national economy and accelerate Rwanda's socio-economic development goals.

In September 2018, the Fund acquired full membership of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).

By November 2018, Agaciro Fund had grown to Rwf52.3billion, up from about Rwf20 billion when it was launched in 2012.

