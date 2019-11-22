Somalia: Tragic Loss of Somali Activist

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.
21 November 2019
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release

Yesterday, Somalia lost a bright star. Almaas Elman, a committed Somali-Canadian civil society campaigner, died after being in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, while driving from a meeting in the heavily fortified Halane compound, near the international airport. It is unclear whether she was targeted or hit by a stray bullet, possibly fired by one of the many local, regional, or international security forces present in the area.

Almaas came from a family of prominent activists and gained a reputation as a tireless advocate for survivors of sexual violence. She supported the organization that her mother, Fartuun Elman, runs with Almaas' sister, Ilwad. The group has supported countless survivors of sexual violence as well as former child soldiers from various armed groups. Her father, Elman Ali Ahmed, was a peace activist who was assassinated in Mogadishu in 1996.

It's clear from the outpouring of messages on social media since news broke of her death, that Almaas was not only an important role model, but also an incredibly warm and humble individual.

Our thoughts are with Almaas' family and loved ones at this impossibly difficult time.

But the country should not lose yet another star in vain. The government to investigating Almaas' killing. The authorities should ensure a prompt and thorough investigation, with international support, that not only brings the truth to light and those responsible to justice, but also serves as an impetus for authorities to do more to ensure the safety of all citizens.

Read the original article on HRW.

More on This
Authorities to Probe Death of Former Somali Diplomat
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Human Rights
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.