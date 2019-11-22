Zimbabwe: 7 MDC-a Activists in Court

22 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

Seven MDC-Alliance demonstrators, who were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after alleged violence along Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare, appeared in court yesterday on criminal nuisance charges.

They were each granted $200 bail by magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba, who ordered an investigation into complaints against the police made by four of them.

Godfrey Karembera (42), Shoko Zindoga (42), Victor Maramba (20), Honzeri Zondai, Gift Ben (30), Rose Chitsungo and Maria Tinago (36) appeared before Mrs Mashamba, who remanded them on bail until January 14 next year for trial. Through their lawyers, Tonderai Bhatasara and Norest Mangoi from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Karembera, Maramba, Zindoga and Zondai told the court that they had complaints against the police, whom they accused of assaulting them at the time of arrest and not giving them reasons for their arrest when taken into custody.

Mrs Mashamba asked the State to investigate the complaints raised by the four.

