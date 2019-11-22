Sudan: We Came to Red Sea to End the Crisis - Hamdouk

21 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, said his visit to Red Sea state aimed at gtting acquainted with thedevlopments of the situation on the ground and gettting informed on the overall situation in the state.

He told SUNA that he eet all the component of the state's community, indicating that the meeting tackled challenges that face the Red Sea state and the recent ethnic clashes in the state..

He lauded management of the state government to the crisis, the wisdom of the leaders of the civil administration, the role of the security services and the armed forces, the rapid support forces and the police for ending the crisis.

