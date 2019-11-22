Sudan: PCP Calls for the Release of the Secretary-General

21 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The political secretary of the People's Congress Party (PCP), Idriss Suleiman , on Thursday, called for the release of the party's Secretary General, Dr. Ali al-Haj Mohammed, who was detained, last Wednesday, from his home yesterday in connection with the 1989 coup.

ueiman called at the press conference, held at the party HQs, for the unity, the national ranks and reaching an agreement on national project, indicating that Dr. Ali al-Haj supports freedoms and the day before his detention had a work in relation to achieving peace.

Suleiman said his party is calling for early elections elections as soon as possible, stressing its support for the democratic transformation, dialogue, consultation, understanding, national consensus and national unity.

" the PCP is against the military coups and armed actions" he concluded.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.