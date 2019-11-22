Sudan: PCP Calls for the Release of the Secretary-General

Khartoum — The political secretary of the People's Congress Party (PCP), Idriss Suleiman , on Thursday, called for the release of the party's Secretary General, Dr. Ali al-Haj Mohammed, who was detained, last Wednesday, from his home yesterday in connection with the 1989 coup.

ueiman called at the press conference, held at the party HQs, for the unity, the national ranks and reaching an agreement on national project, indicating that Dr. Ali al-Haj supports freedoms and the day before his detention had a work in relation to achieving peace.

Suleiman said his party is calling for early elections elections as soon as possible, stressing its support for the democratic transformation, dialogue, consultation, understanding, national consensus and national unity.

" the PCP is against the military coups and armed actions" he concluded.