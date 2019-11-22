Sudan: Faisal - External Teams Participate in Port Sudan Capital of Arabic Culture

21 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih said his ministry will organize meetings with youth artists and cultural bodies in Red Sea State under the Arab League event of celebration of Port Sudan as capital of Arabic culture.

Salih said in a statement to (SUNA) that the ministry will receive art and cultural teams from abroad to participate in the celebration, indicating that the international musician Naseer Shamma will visit Khartoum next January to perform a concert in the framework of the event.

He said that the aim of all these efforts is to unleash youth creative energies in the fields of arts and culture, restore the structure of artistic and cultural institutions, besides revitalization of local clubs so they could engage in cultural and artistic activities effectively.

Faisal stressed the importance of encouraging youth and local civil societies to promote social peace and strengthening peaceful coexistence to create safe and stable society.

