Sudan: Hamdok Calls for National Plan Addressing Challenges in Port Sudan

21 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok has commended wisdom of leaders of native administration in the Red Sea State and competence of state government in overcoming incidents the Port Sudan city ha seen recently.

Chairing meeting of government of the Red Sea State in the presence of Wali of the State Maj. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj on Thursday, the Prime Minister said Red Sea State is the main Sudan gate and that it should dealt with in strategic way.

He added, there should be a national project incorporating all challenges of this state so as to be addressed by the federal government.

The Prime Minister heard during the meeting a briefing from a number of ministers of state government about plans and programs of the government during the coming period and the projects set to be executed by the government in areas of electricity, water , health , education , roads and agriculture.

Wali of the Red Sea State indicated to poor of service provision in the state , disclosing that absence of development and spread of unemployment amidst youth were the key reasons behind occurrence of some frictions in the State now and then.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.