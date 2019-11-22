Zimbabwe: Fans Warn Enzo Ishall

Following recent sentiments by Zimdancehall sensation, Enzo Ishall, where he accused 'haters' of shooting down his song, Highest Score, fans have expressed concern over the chanter's attitude to criticism.

Highest Score, released two weeks ago was met with disdain, raking whooping numbers of 'dislikes' compared to 'likes' on its YouTube channel.

While some pointed out that they could not discern the Magate singer's lyrics, others did not approve the visuals which they felt had evil connotations.

But in a recent interview with a local radio station, the high-riding Enzo Ishall said he was only unfortunate that his detractors were the first to lay eyes on his video and quickly spread negative messages.

"The backlash only came as a result of a few individuals who do not like me. Highest Score is a very good song which people chose not to closely pay attention to due to negative message that had been fuelled by a few individuals who do not like me.

"Even when we listen to Jamaican songs, it often takes a few days for one to discern the lyrics but with me, just hours after release skits were already circulating saying they were hearing nothing," he said

He added, "social media is a place of bullies and fortunately I have my people. I know my people are not on social media. I advice fellow artists to ignore social media."

This did not go down well with Enzo Ishall's social media fans who quickly reminded him to remain humble.

"I like Enzo's music no lie I can listen to him from morning kusvika later . I was watching his Interview mmmm I just felt like he is sort of thinking that everyone who dislikes any of his releases is a hater🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️ , I have done much more analysis on the young man my conclusion, He needs a manager!" wrote one fan.

"Once u start getting unmoved... .. u start to stop developing," added another.

"Critic ne bullying 2 different things most critics are from genuine fans expecting level riti pamusoro raunenge wa setta," another one said.