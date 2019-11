Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-FATTAH Al-Burhan set a condolatory cable to President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Al-Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on death of Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Al-Burhan extended his deepest condolences to the UAE president on demise of Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed, who passed away on Monday.