Sudan: Experts Praise Native Administrations Role in Peacekeeping

21 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A number of experts and political analysts has lauded the growing role of leaders of native administration in keeping peace, security and stability across the country , particularly in Darfur States , South Kordofan and East Sudan.

Politics lecturer at several Sudanese universities Dr Mahjoub Mohamed Adam commended the native administrations role in patching the social fabric, heightening the patriotic values and consolidating stability at remote areas that is difficult to be accessed by the concerned state organs.

He elaborated that native administration at the said area can reach out individual and hold him accountable for any act that undermines security and stability , saying native administration always was backer of police and justice authority in reaching the perpetrators by evoking its customary procedures.

Dr Mahjoub added that native administrations have contributed to achievement of peace and security and stability across Darfur region side by side the armed forces, rapid support forces through spreading values of peace fraternity and love among Darfur tribes , a matter which encouraged return of many displaced people to their villages.

In the same context, Dr Osama Mohamed Saeed called for enhancement of native administration's expertise and experience and link them with information network and emergency calls along with the state organs as well as making the armed forces and the rapid support forces ready for addressing any emergency causes tribal clash.

He noted to necessity of holding training sessions on areas of peace , security and stability for consolidating the native administration soa s to qualify them to carry out their national task.

