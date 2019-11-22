Sudan: Turkish Ambassador - Our Support to Sudan Will Continue in All Fields

21 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan Dr Irfan Neziroglu underscored that Turkey support to Sudan would continue in all areas

He explained Turkey's assistance to Sudan in areas of health, education and trade would go on and that Turkish activities in Sudan would continue for strong Sudan and Turkey.

This came while the Ambassador was addressing a ceremony held for graduation of 250 learners at Turkish Cultural Center in Khartoum Wednesday.

Director of the Turkish Cultural Center in Khartoum , for his part, said he believes that learning Turkish language by Sudanese and the Arabic language by Turks was very important for cementing the historic ties between the two countries.

He revealed that over 2,000 learners graduated from sessions of Turkish language organized by the center over the last three years.

He hoped that further study levels would be availed for students to enable them to conduct their researches in Turkish language.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Crisis as Taps Run Dry in Zimbabwe's Second Largest City

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.