Sudan: Turkish Ambassador - Our Support to Sudan Will Continue in All Fields

Khartoum — Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan Dr Irfan Neziroglu underscored that Turkey support to Sudan would continue in all areas

He explained Turkey's assistance to Sudan in areas of health, education and trade would go on and that Turkish activities in Sudan would continue for strong Sudan and Turkey.

This came while the Ambassador was addressing a ceremony held for graduation of 250 learners at Turkish Cultural Center in Khartoum Wednesday.

Director of the Turkish Cultural Center in Khartoum , for his part, said he believes that learning Turkish language by Sudanese and the Arabic language by Turks was very important for cementing the historic ties between the two countries.

He revealed that over 2,000 learners graduated from sessions of Turkish language organized by the center over the last three years.

He hoped that further study levels would be availed for students to enable them to conduct their researches in Turkish language.