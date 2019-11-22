Sudan: Hamdok Arrives in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok arrived on Thursday in Pot Sudan city, Red Sea State within framework of his tours to states of the country which he started by visiting North Darfur State early this month.

He was received at Port Sudan airport by ministers of Interior, Culture and Information and Infrastructures as well as Wali of the Red Sea State, Maj. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj.

The Premier was accompanied by ministers of Cabinet Affairs, Federal Government Chamber and Labor and Social Development besides the Attorney-General and General Director of General Intelligence Service(GIS).

Dr Hamdok will hold meetings during his visit with the State' security committee, government of the Red Seas State and leaders of native administration in the State besides inspecting the Port Sudan city's thermal power station.