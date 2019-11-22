Sudan: Hamdok Arrives in Port Sudan

21 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok arrived on Thursday in Pot Sudan city, Red Sea State within framework of his tours to states of the country which he started by visiting North Darfur State early this month.

He was received at Port Sudan airport by ministers of Interior, Culture and Information and Infrastructures as well as Wali of the Red Sea State, Maj. Gen. Hafiz Al-Taj.

The Premier was accompanied by ministers of Cabinet Affairs, Federal Government Chamber and Labor and Social Development besides the Attorney-General and General Director of General Intelligence Service(GIS).

Dr Hamdok will hold meetings during his visit with the State' security committee, government of the Red Seas State and leaders of native administration in the State besides inspecting the Port Sudan city's thermal power station.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Crisis as Taps Run Dry in Zimbabwe's Second Largest City

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.