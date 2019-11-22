Sudan: Army, Militiamen Clash in Central Darfur Market

Um Dukhun — Two soldiers of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) were wounded when a firefight erupted with militiamen in Um Dukhun market in Central Darfur on Tuesday.

Witnesses from Um Dukhun told Radio Dabanga that the soldiers were involved in a joint operation with the combined forces collecting illegal weapons and ammunition.

A conflict erupted between the two sides for reasons that are still unclear, and they exchanged fire across the market. The two injured soldiers were taken to Um Dukhun Hospital.

A SAF lieutenant was wounded in a clash with unidentified gunmen, also in Um Dukhun locality on Sunday during a campaign of disarmament.

Camp stores looted

In Nierteti in Central Darfur, looters have ransacked the child feeding centre in the northern camp for the displaced, staling foodstuffs, household utensils, and baby supplies.