Sudan: UNAMID Head of Mission Calls On Hold-Out Rebels to Join Sudan Peace Talks

Khartoum — The head of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (Unamid), Gebremaya Masailo, has called on the remaining hold-out armed movements to join the peace talks

At a press conference in the UN Development Programme's Marawi Hall in Khartoum on Wednesday, Unamid Head of Mission Masalilo called on armed movements that have not yet joined the peace process "to seize the historic opportunity and join the negotiating table".

Masalilo asserted that "the December revolution created a real opportunity to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in Darfur and in Sudan as a whole". He called on the government and armed groups to work with the United Nations and humanitarian workers to support access to remote areas in Darfur, specifically to ensure timely and effective humanitarian access.

Human rights

He said that the human rights situation remains a concern and that the initiative of the Sudanese people must be supported and that these problems should be addressed in a timely manner. "The humanitarian situation will not change once an agreement is reached." He stressed that the humanitarian situation and return of the displaced still needs attention adding that "any peace reached will be the starting point".

Masalilo said the priorities for Unamid during the transitional period would be to support the ongoing peace process, protect civilians and monitor human rights. Masalilo echoed the earlier remarks at the press conference by Unamid Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo, who outlined the role that his Mission hopes to play in Sudan and Darfur during the transitional process under its renewed mandate.

The UN Security Council recently adopted resolution 2495, which extends Unamid's mandate until 31 October 2020, in response to a request from Prime Minister Hamdok to the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Peace negotiations

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the second round of peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed rebel movements, scheduled to start in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on Thursday, has been postponed.

Tut Galwak, security advisor to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and chairman of the mediation team, announced in a statement on Tuesday that the peace talks will be resumed on December 10. The postponement was caused "by the commitment of some of the armed movements to workshops related to the peace process", he said.