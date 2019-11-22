Sudan: Truce in Force As PM Hamdok Visits Port Sudan

Port Sudan — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok arrived in Port Sudan today, just hours after rival tribes agreed on a truce following violent clashes in the city that left at least six dead and 28 injured this week.

Hamdok's visit to the capital of Red Sea state is within framework of his tours to all the states of the country, which he started by visiting North Darfur early this month.

He was received at Port Sudan airport by ministers of Interior, Culture, and Information and Infrastructure as well as the Wali (governor) of Red Sea state, Maj Gen Hafiz El Taj.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that Hamdok will hold meetings during his visit with the state's security committee, the government of Red Sea state, and leaders of native administration. He will also inspect the Port Sudan thermal power station.

20-day truce

The parties to the conflict over the past days in Red Sea state signed a 20-day truce agreement in Port Sudan on Wednesday, pending details of the incidents and identifying those involved.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that the signing of the agreement to stop hostilities between the two parties took place in the presence of the government delegation and representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change currently visiting the state.

The agreement included provisions stipulating a commitment to hand over the perpetrators to the police, stopping claims of land ownership, and the obligation to stop hostilities, including in the media and on social media, as well as the establishment of a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

Schools closed

The state government announced the closure of all schools in the city from yesterday until Sunday. As the city witnessed a calm, the situation returned to normal in the markets and shops opened their doors.

Dr Hasan Bashir, President of the Red Sea University, presented an initiative in cooperation with a number of other state leaders to promote peaceful coexistence between the warring parties.

Maj Gen Ibrahim Jabir, member of the Sovereign Council, pledged not to tolerate the accountability of those involved in the events in Port Sudan, pointing out that everyone is responsible. Addressing the leaders of civil departments in Port Sudan on Tuesday evening, he called on native administration leaders to work side by side with the government to achieve security and stability in the state.

Jabir explained that all necessary measures have been taken to enhance stability, and expressed regret over what happened, pointing out the keenness of the chairman of the sovereign council to prove the issue and secure the state.

Hasan Sheikh, a member of the Sovereign Council, stressed the priority of peace and holding all those working against it accountable.

Minister of Culture and Information Feisal Mohammed Saleh called on the media to sense the responsibility towards the country and confront the advocates of tribal conflicts, calling on everyone to work together to achieve the desired democracy.

The government delegation was briefed on the security situation in Port Sudan and the developments in the past two days, in which at least six people were killed and 28 wounded.