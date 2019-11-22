Sudan: Children March for Their Rights in Khartoum

Khartoum — Dozens of children in Khartoum state, in coordination with pro-child organisations, on Wednesday organised a procession to the Ministry of Labour and Development demanding the creation of a children's commission and guaranteeing children's rights.

On the occasion of World Children's Day, the children handed over a memorandum to the Minister for Labour, Development, and Social Affairs demanding their rights to health, education, safety, shelter, and justice.

Labour Minister Lina El Sheikh pledged to strive to ensure the rights of children, especially refugees and children in war zones, and promised to establish children's parliaments in every state.

Demo to remove 'cadres of former regime'

Also in Khartoum, activists staged a protest in front of the Council of Ministers yesterday, demanding the removal of "corrupt members of the former regime" from the management of shelters and social welfare institutions.

They also demanded attention to children with disabilities, orphans, and displaced people.

In a memorandum handed over to the Prime Minister's office, activists lamented an increase in mortality rates in shelters, and deteriorating health and psychological conditions within them.

Activists condemned the deterioration of the situation in the shelters and "the spread of manifestations of administrative failure".

Protestors called on the Prime Minister to intervene urgently. They called for the establishment of an office for volunteers in shelters allocated to coordinate with humanitarian initiatives.