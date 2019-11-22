Nigeria: Thugs Attack Protesters Calling for Oshiomhole's Removal As APC Chairman

Scores of protesters on Friday demanded the removal of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The protesters carried placards to the national secretariat of the APC.

Some of the placards had inscriptions like "Oshiomhole Must Go", "Ole" among others.

The protesters, mostly youth, were countered by thugs coming from the street where the APC secretariat is. The thugs threw stones and sticks to disperse the protesters.

At least one person has been injured in the violence.

It is unclear who sponsored the protesters, but some leaders of the APC including some of the party's governors are believed to be working for Mr Oshiomhole's exit.

Details shortly... ..