Nigeria: Yari Instigating Violence, Insecurity in Zamfara - Governor Matawalle

Gusau — Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has accused his immediate predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari of instigating violence and security breach in the state.

He said the ex-governor is instigating his boys against the security development so far reached following the peace deal with bandits.

Matawalle alleged that, anytime Yari visits the state security breach must follow, which he emphasised is too much for coincidence.

"This was the third time the ex-governor would visit the state and it would be followed by security breach, it is too much of coincidence."

Matawalle explained that security is the responsibility of all, wondering why some people such as ex-governor Yari and his followers are not happy with the current development in which the security of the state has been significantly improved.

The Director General, Press Affairs , Yusuf Idris said in a statement that governor Matawalle who was earlier billed to travel to Germany to discuss investments into the state had to cancel the trip because of the unfortunate incident in Karaye village.

Matawalle said some of the supporters of the former governor were peddling lies that the governor had travelled out of the country just to create unnecessary tension and anger in the state.

He said his administration would take serious action against anyone found in the act of peddling lies or posting pictures that are not true reflections of the incidents and happenings in any part of the state, vowing to arrest and prosecute anybody found in such acts no matter how highly placed such persons or groups are in the society.

The media aide to governor former governor Abdulaziz Yari, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara referred our correspondent to Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, who he said is the chairman publicity committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, Birnin Magaji could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.