Nigeria: What We Discussed At APC National Caucus - Oshiomhole

22 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said last night that the National Caucus discussed the performance in the last elections, current issues, budget, court cases, and disciplinary matters.

Oshiomhole, who spoke for the first time on the issues raised by the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Mohammed Lukman, played down the matters.

When asked about the outcome of the meeting that ended about 11:30 pm, Oshiomhole said, "You know it's a meeting of National Caucus. Basically, it is just to review the performance in the last elections, current issues, next year's budget, and disciplinary issues. You know caucus is like an elders' council to speak on a lot of things that we will discuss at NEC tomorrow (today)."

On the issues raised by the PGF DG over the failure to convene NEC meeting, the APC national chairman said, "There is no pressure. NEC meeting was scheduled like two months ago. We are just waiting for the day to come. It was fixed two months ago. And it is taking place tomorrow (today). Are you not aware of that?

"You are talking of what Mr Salihu Lukman said. That is his opinion. Even before he said that, this meeting has been fixed. It is normal to hold a meeting.

"We have a NEC meeting to look at our financial statements for previous year, budget for next year, issues that arose during and after the elections, and current outcomes of various cases that went to court; the one we won and the one we lost; going forward; issues in some States where we have disagreements and how to resolve the disagreements. I think that is it. And it went very well. And you can see the president sat all through the meeting."

The national caucus meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, National Leader of the ruling APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party's first Interim National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande.

Also present were the governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Edo, Ondo, Kogi, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Babatunde Fashola, Godswill Akpabio, Patricia Etteh, Olusegun Osoba, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Sen. Danjuma Goje, Sen. Ahmed Yarima, and the deputy governor of Kano State, among others.

