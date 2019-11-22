South Africa: KZN Boy, 8, Dies After Shooting Himself While Playing With Gun

An eight-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy has died after shooting himself in the head while playing with a firearm.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a group of children were playing with the firearm in Melville, KwaDukuza, on Thursday afternoon.

"A shot went off and struck an eight-year-old child in the head. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

"The firearm used was removed from the scene by unknown suspects and was later found abandoned," Mbele said.

She added that an inquest docket, and charges of defeating the ends of justice, had been opened.

Source: News24