Swaziland Govt. Minister Wants to Monitor All Foreign Ambassadors and Score Their Usefulness

22 November 2019
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

The Swaziland (eSwatini) Government will monitor the United States Ambassador to the kingdom and other senior foreign diplomats to see how well they 'market' the kingdom, if Senator Thuli Dladla, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, gets her way.

Dladla wants a 'scorecard' to be kept for each ambassador based on how many investors they bring into the kingdom.

The Minister made her remarks in the House of Assembly after several members criticised a speech made by Lisa Peterson, the US Ambassador to Swaziland.

Peterson had criticised the absolute monarch King Mswati III for his lavish spending on luxury Rolls-Royce and BMW cars. He had bought at least 15 Rolls-Royce cars for his wives and the government, which he personally appointed, bought a total of 126 BMW cars and motorbikes, for escort duties.

It had earlier been reported by the online newspaper the Swaziland News that Ambassador Peterson and other ambassadors were now under police surveillance.

Dladla told the House all ambassadors accredited to the kingdom would be called in for a meeting, the Times of eSwatini reported.

The Times added, 'The minister said there would be score cards for ambassadors based on how many investors they managed to bring into the country, including how well they marketed the kingdom from the various stations.'

Later a US Embassy spokesperson said, Ambassador Peterson's remarks were guided by principles of the eSwatini Constitution that allowed for freedom of expression.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Swaziland
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.