Mauritius: Minister Bholah and Stakeholders Reflect On Boosting Industrial Sector

press release

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, met stakeholders of the private sector on 20 November 2019 to discuss on the challenges and the way forward of the industrial sector at the seat of the Industrial Division of the Ministry in Port Louis.

Representatives from various private bodies such as Economic Development Board, Business Mauritius, Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mauritius Exports Association, Mauritius Standards Bureau, MAURITAS, Assay Office, Fashion and Design Institute, and Association Mauritius Manufacturers were present at the meet.

In a statement following the meeting, Minister Bholah expressed his satisfaction with regard to the optimism displayed by representatives of the private sector for boosting the industrial sector, adding that discussions focused on thematic concerns pertaining to industrial development. He highlighted that the Ministry will be implementing a National Industrial Development Strategy 2020-2025 that will provide particular attention to the manufacturing sector.

He further underlined that during the meeting, stakeholders shared the constraints that they face and spoke of the support that they would like to receive in order to curb the challenges. Minister Bholah indicated that matters related to boosting the exportation sector were also at the fore of discussions while highlighting that the National Exports Strategy should be reviewed and revised for more growth in export markets.

The Minister also pointed out that more meetings will be held regularly so as to keep pace of the progress in this sector.