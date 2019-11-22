Cameroon: Helen Achere - Realising Childhood Fantasies

22 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

She is a Buea based actress and singer, who has been obsessed with the art since childhood and finally went into acting in secondary school

The fast rising actress and singer Helen Achere was born in the West Region, but hails from Manyu Division, Mamfe in the South West Region. She was born on January 11, 1992 and learned to express herself through performance at a very tender age, as she was obsessed with acting. She finally realized her penchant for acting while in secondary school when she joined a drama club and made some significant progress with her acting in school and in church. Helen felt the need to further explore her talent. In order to realise her dreams, forwarding her studies in Sociology and Anthropology in the University of Buea, she was an active member of the drama club on campus. After much training from Miss Lee her mentor who brought her into the movie industry, she did her first movie in 2005 "Second Chance," directed by Asaba Ferdinand while she was still a secondary school student. Upon graduation, she stayed away from her acting dream for a while in search of a job. She bounced back in 2014, and has since then got on board fully. She has so far featured in over 20 movies including "Scared," "Sting," "Talented," Barefoot on Broken Bottles," Before You Say I Do" just to mention a few, and has also featured in one television serial "Rumble" Helen Achere is presently on the go in her music career, as she has signed in with M1 Studios in Molyko Buea, where she sings and is presently working on releasing her first album. The young, tall, slim light-skinned and beautiful looking Helen Achere is a light spirited and playful girl who derives happiness from very simple things. She has experienced some major difficulties that at some point retarded the growth of her career. Her health at one point began failing which brought a haul in her career to enable her get medical attention. Also, pressure from her parents who never supported the idea of her becoming an actress weighed her down as well. Thanks to love and passion she had for the art and support from her friends and the guidance of her Mentor Miss Lee, she has been able to remain steadfast in achieving her goals.

